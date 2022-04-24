Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $186,145,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $19.15 on Friday, hitting $561.28. 1,478,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

