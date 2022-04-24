Summit Financial LLC Purchases 631 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,697,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. 1,074,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,842. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

