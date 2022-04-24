Summit Financial LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

NYSE:PH traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.07. 617,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

