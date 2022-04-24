Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,623 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $85,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 213.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

