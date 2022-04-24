Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $75.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

SLF stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

