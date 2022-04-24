Susquehanna Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $539.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $445.79 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day moving average of $385.14. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

