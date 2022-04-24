Symbol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $608.18 million and $3.13 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.94 or 0.07397862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,620.26 or 1.00072077 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

