Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 536,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Syneos Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

