T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.61 billion and the highest is $20.47 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $81.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.47 on Monday, hitting $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

