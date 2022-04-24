Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.36 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

