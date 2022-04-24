Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Target Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

TH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 69.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 100.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

