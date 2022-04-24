Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TTM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 447,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

