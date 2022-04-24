Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TATYY stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

