TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,707 shares of company stock worth $684,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

