Terra (LUNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Terra has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $91.98 or 0.00231570 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 732,549,763 coins and its circulating supply is 349,238,119 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

