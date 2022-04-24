TerraKRW Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,400.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and $3,400.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.03 or 0.07399332 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,356.35 or 0.99865578 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,306,427,898 coins and its circulating supply is 36,305,698,789 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

