Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Separately, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 396,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,058. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

