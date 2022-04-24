Terril Brothers Inc. Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 5.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,073,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,130,316. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.