Terril Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,520 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after buying an additional 584,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

