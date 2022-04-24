Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $304.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.78 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

