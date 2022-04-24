Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 32,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Elevate Credit worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevate Credit news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,430. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

