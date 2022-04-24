Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $106.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.87. 781,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,618. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.