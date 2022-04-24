TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $125.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.35.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 276,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,651. TFI International has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TFI International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

