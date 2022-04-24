The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AES were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AES by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 64.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 173.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,000,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $22.49. 7,456,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

