The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allstate by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,427,000 after buying an additional 264,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $184,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Shares of ALL traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.07. 2,305,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,640. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

