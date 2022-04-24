The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.92. 6,372,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,973. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.88. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

