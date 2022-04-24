The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.3% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $122,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 14,902,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,371,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.