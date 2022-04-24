The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) a $105.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

