The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 531,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,115. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.