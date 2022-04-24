The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

PG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.25. 9,334,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $386.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.