The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

