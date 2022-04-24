The Sandbox Price Tops $2.70 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00006814 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $239.23 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.00264851 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00273768 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

