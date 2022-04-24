The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,298. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.