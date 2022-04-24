The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.36 Million

Analysts expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to post $22.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.78 million to $25.28 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $95.22 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.79 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valens.

VLNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of VLNS stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

