The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.27. 19,472,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

