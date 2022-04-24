The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,166.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEGRY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.14) to GBX 2,190 ($28.49) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.97) to GBX 2,160 ($28.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The Weir Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,696. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

