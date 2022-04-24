Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 13th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE TF opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.58. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$9.03 and a 12-month high of C$9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.03.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

