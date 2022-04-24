Tixl Market Cap Achieves $4.09 Million (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

