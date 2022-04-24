Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

