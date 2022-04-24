TomoChain (TOMO) Market Capitalization Tops $106.66 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $106.66 million and $12.57 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular exchanges.

About TomoChain

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,423,525 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

