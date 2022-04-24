Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.05.

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

