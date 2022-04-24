TotemFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $446,397.11 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $446,397.11 and $36,746.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.56 or 0.07428907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.35 or 1.00381008 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

