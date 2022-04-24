Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Hits $123,913.37

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $123,913.37 and $361.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00103706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.