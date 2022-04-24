TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $721.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $721.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE TDG traded down $10.15 on Tuesday, hitting $624.01. 283,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,092. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $648.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.99. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 83.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

