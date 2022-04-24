Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Travala.com has a market cap of $65.13 million and $4.71 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07408385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,687.87 or 1.00175721 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,015,587 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars.

