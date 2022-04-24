Tri City Bankshares Co. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.75.
About Tri City Bankshares
