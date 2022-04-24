Tri City Bankshares Co. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

About Tri City Bankshares (Get Rating)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

