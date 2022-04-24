Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $60.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.75.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $144.14.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,119 shares of company stock worth $1,138,306. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,970,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.