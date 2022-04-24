U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.01 Million

Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $130.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.33 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $555.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $582.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.22 million to $584.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 450,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.74. 101,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,044. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

