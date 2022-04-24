UBS Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $430.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $475.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $470.73.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $378.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.93 and a 200-day moving average of $463.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $376.81 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.