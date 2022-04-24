UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFP Industries stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

